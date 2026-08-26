Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 schedule announced; Amritsar Soormas to face Mohali Kings in opener

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 is set to begin on August 30 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) organising the tournament. The 14-day competition will feature intense T20 clashes, with Punjab's established cricketers and emerging talents set to compete for glory. Six franchises will battle it out for the ultimate glory. The teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. Group A comprises Mohali Kings, Fazilka Falcons and Jalandhar Warriors, while Group B consists of Bathinda Royals, Amritsar Soormas and Ludhiana Lions, according to a release.

The tournament will open with an exciting clash between Amritsar Soormas and Mohali Kings on August 30, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling edition of the league. The action will continue on August 31, with Jalandhar Warriors beginning their campaign against Fazilka Falcons in the afternoon fixture. Later in the evening, Mohali Kings will take on Bathinda Royals as the teams look to make an early statement in the competition.

The fixtures will continue thick and fast, with Ludhiana Lions beginning their campaign against Bathinda Royals on September 1 in the afternoon. With six teams competing against each other, every match will be crucial as the franchises look to secure a place in the knockout stage. At the end of the league phase, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals.

The race for the trophy will then reach its business end on September 12, when the two semi-finals will be played on the same day. The first semi-final will take place in the afternoon, followed by the second semi-final in the evening. The first semi-final will be played between the team finishing at the top of Group A and the second-placed team in Group B. The second semi-final will see the Group B table-toppers take on the team finishing second in Group A.

The two victorious teams will then meet in the grand finale on September 13, with the winner lifting the coveted Sher-E-Punjab T20 League trophy. With 27 matches scheduled across the tournament, the league will bring together some of Punjab's leading cricketers alongside a host of exciting young players looking to make their mark.

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 - Teams Fazilka FalconsAmritsar SoormasBathinda RoyalsJalandhar WarriorsLudhiana LionsMohali Kings

Team Squads: Fazilka Falcons: Shubman Gill, Vihaan Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Raghu Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh, Jasan Jindal, Eish Rao, Garv Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Lakshay Kansal, Karanveer Singh, Navpreet Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Jaiveer Bhinder, Ayushmaan Ayushmaan, Pranshu Pratap, Kirandeep Singh, Aarush Latta, Immanuel Deveser.

Amritsar Soormas: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Naman Dhir, Rahul Kumar, Sahil Khan, Jashanpreet Singh, Dhruv Rahul Jindal, Reavan Preet Singh, Prabhjit Singh, Ishan Sood, Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Abhay Choudhary, Dhrub Bhagania, Shubham Rana, Sahaj Dhawan, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Navneet Virk, Akash Pandey, Vaibhav Kalra, Jaipartap Singh Johal. Bathinda Royals: Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Uday Saharan, Gourav Choudhary, Sumit Sharma, Dev Amritpal Singh, Ridham Satyawan, Ashish Lowrance, Jatin Sahota, Abir Kohli, Rishabh Gupta, Noorveer Singh, Tavleen Singh, Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Simranjeet Singh Gharu, Imrozpreet Singh, Harshit Parashar, Lovepreet Kamboj.

Jalandhar Warriors: Prabhsimran Singh, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vishwa Pratap Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Gupta, Yash Karan, Harjas Singh Tandon, Aryan Yadav, Shaanvir Kalsi, Paras Jaidka, Umesh Gill, Randeep Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Deepinder Cheema, Arpan Walia, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Subinay Mahajan, Gourav Markan. Ludhiana Lions: Arshdeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Salil Arora, Jass Inder, Abhijet Garg, Arjun Rajput, Yuvi Goyal, Kartik Chadha, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Havneet Singh, Rajvir Jaswal, Harish Kumar, Bikramjeet Singh, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Aseem Kohli, Gurman Singh, Sahil Bhaskar.

Mohali Kings: Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ayush Goyal, Sagar Virk, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Yuvraj Maan, Harshdeep Singh, Aalam Bakshi, Tanmay Dharni, Saksheya, Aryan Bhatia, Lovedeep Chatha, Gurmehar Sra, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Karan Choudhary, Tejpreet Singh, Nipun Pandita, Manpreet Johal, Rajinder Singh Devgan. (ANI)