On occasion of National Sports Day, ZFA brings academy, community youth together

Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) brought together young sporting talent and community youth at the iconic Zawar Stadium in Rajasthan. Established to identify, nurture and provide structured training opportunities to young footballing talent, particularly from rural communities, ZFA combines professional coaching and sporting infrastructure with pathways for promising players to progress to competitive football, as per a press release from ZFA.

As part of the National Sports Day celebrations, ZFA brought together its elite academy trainees and over 100 children from neighbouring rural communities for a day dedicated to celebrating India's sporting legacy, fitness, teamwork and community participation. The day-long celebration featured a series of engaging football activities, bringing ZFA's young stars - including members of its landmark girls' residential academy - together with children from surrounding communities. Through friendly sporting activities and interactions, the initiative encouraged healthy competition while giving community youth an opportunity to engage with trained academy players and experience football in a structured sporting environment, inspiring greater participation in sports at the grassroots level.

Adding to the momentum, the National Sports Day celebrations also marked the countdown to the upcoming edition of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon in September 2026. The marathon, which has successfully positioned Udaipur on the global fitness map, complements Hindustan Zinc's grassroots sporting initiatives such as ZFA by promoting holistic well-being, endurance and a wider culture of fitness and athletic excellence across Rajasthan. Speaking on the occasion, Amarendu Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Zinc, stated, "National Sports Day is a reminder of the transformative power of sports in shaping youth and building inclusive communities. At Hindustan Zinc, our vision goes beyond elite training - we aim to create an accessible sporting ecosystem. By connecting our Zinc Football Academy athletes with community youth and gearing up for the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, we continue to foster a vibrant culture of health, fitness, and opportunity across rural India."

Since its inception in 2018, Zinc Football Academy - an AIFF 3-star rated Academy - has consistently produced players for India's age-group teams, strengthening the nation's talent pool. Alongside Rajrup Sarkar, ZFA players Sahil Poonia, Prem Hansdak and Mohammed Kaif have also represented India, marking another milestone in the academy's continued commitment to contributing to Indian football's growth. In 2025, the company launched India's first residential football academy for girls, with an inaugural batch of 20 girls from rural backgrounds. Hindustan Zinc's association with sports spans nearly five decades, beginning with the establishment of its football stadium at Zawar in 1976, which continues to host annual National Football Tournaments.

Extending beyond football to athletics, kabaddi and volleyball, the company continues to nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level. Its flagship Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon has further put Udaipur on the global running map, with the company's sports initiatives collectively impacting nearly 30,000 lives. (ANI)