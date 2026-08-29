Tripartite agreement signed between SAI, BAI, SAA for establishment of swimming NCoE at Amingaon Sports Complex

A tripartite agreement was signed on Saturday between the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Badminton Association of India (BAI), and Sports Authority of Assam (SAA) for strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence in the region. The event was hosted by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of the Minister of Sports, Government of Assam, and Member of Parliament, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, along with other dignitaries and senior officials, accoridng to a press release.

Representing the Sports Authority of India, Deputy Director General, Manjushree Dayanand, and Executive Director, Regional Centre Guwahati, D. K. Mittal, were present on the occasion. As part of the agreement, the Olympic-size swimming pool at the Amingaon Sports Complex will be made available to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Swimming.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in the development of swimming in the North Eastern Region, as the centre will be the first NCoE for Swimming in the region. It is expected to provide world-class training facilities and professional support to athletes, while facilitating the identification, nurturing and development of swimming talent from Assam and across the North Eastern states. The establishment of the NCoE reflects the collective commitment towards strengthening sports infrastructure and building a robust high-performance ecosystem in the North East, thereby providing athletes with enhanced opportunities to excel at the national and international levels. (ANI)