DLTA president Rohit Rajpal announces candidature for All India Tennis Association presidency

Rajpal's candidacy is anchored on establishing good governance, institutional transparency, and a player-centric framework designed to elevate Indian tennis globally. Highlighting the country's ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Rajpal emphasized the urgent need to build elite pathways across both major cities and smaller towns to secure future Olympic podium finishes

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 22:05 IST
DLTA president Rohit Rajpal announces candidature for All India Tennis Association presidency
DLTA president Rohit Rajpal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rohit Rajpal, president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) and non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team, has officially announced his decision to contest the upcoming elections for the post of president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA). Rajpal's candidacy is anchored on establishing good governance, institutional transparency, and a player-centric framework designed to elevate Indian tennis globally. Highlighting the country's ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Rajpal emphasized the urgent need to build elite pathways across both major cities and smaller towns to secure future Olympic podium finishes.

"Tennis is not just a sport for me; it has been my life since I was a young boy. At 55, my heart still beats for Indian tennis. It is after extensive introspection and consultations with well-wishers across the fraternity that I have decided to step forward. Our focus must be on empowering our athletes, ensuring transparent administration, and creating sustainable ecosystems for champions to emerge, " said Rohit Rajpal. A former Asian Junior Champion and Asian Games medalist at Beijing, Rajpal's professional playing career was cut short due to a major back injury requiring surgery. Transitioning into sports administration, he has spent nearly a decade serving in key roles across both the DLTA and AITA.

As the non-playing Davis Cup captain, Rajpal has guided the national squad through several key victories, advancing to the second-round qualifiers ahead of their tie against South Korea this September for a place in the final eight nations. Beyond tennis, his administrative track record includes serving as an Executive Board Member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Chef de Mission for the Indian contingent at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, and overseeing governance interventions for Indian volleyball that culminated in a bronze medal at the Asian Volleyball Championships. Expressing his gratitude to the Government of India, the IOA, and the AITA for their support across his various roles, Rajpal confirmed that he will unveil a comprehensive vision document in due course detailing strategic plans for grassroots development, tournament structures, and athlete welfare. (ANI)

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