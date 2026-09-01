Alcaraz returns with 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win at US Open after wrist injury

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz made an impressive return to competitive tennis at the 2026 US Open, defeating Roman Safiullin in straight sets to advance in the men's singles draw. The Spaniard, playing his first singles match in more than four months, overcame Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a confident display at Flushing Meadows despite missing the French Open and Wimbledon since April after suffering a wrist injury.

The Tennis star looked increasingly comfortable as the match progressed and produced several trademark exchanges from the baseline. He also appeared to relish his return, breaking into a smile after winning a lengthy rally late in the opening set. Alcaraz maintained control in the second set before completing the victory in the third, wrapping up the match without dropping a set. The victory marked a positive start to his US Open campaign as Alcaraz looks to regain his best form following his extended absence. His return has added further intrigue to the tournament, with the Spaniard among the leading contenders at Flushing Meadows.

"It's been a really tough five months for me, so to be able to step into Arthur Ashe [Stadium] and be able to compete again... as I said before the tournament, I couldn't have decided to come back at a better tournament, here at the US Open, here in New York," Alcaraz said, as quoted by Olympics.com. "It's a really special place for me, a special tournament for me," added the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion. I tried to enjoy as much as I can. I missed the crowd, the energy, the competition. I missed everything, so I'm just really happy I was able to compete again," the Spainard added.

Alcaraz also admitted he had some doubts about his ability to last through a full best-of-five match on his return to Grand Slam action at the 2026 US Open, but said he felt physically strong during his victory over Roman Safiullin. "I had a little bit of doubt (when it came to lasting a full 'best-of-five' match), but I tried to forget everything. I tried to enjoy, to be focused on the things that I had to do, on the things that I tried to improve, everything," Alcaraz explained in his post-match interview, as quoted by Olympics.com.

"Physically, I felt really well," he added. (ANI)