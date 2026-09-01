Messi left us with so much magic, retirement decision understandable: Argentina President

Argentina President Javier Milei has described Lionel Messi's retirement from international football as a "huge loss" for the national team, while also noting that the decision was understandable. Speaking on Radio El Observador, as quoted by TyC Sports, President Milei said Messi's departure would present a major challenge for Argentina as the team looks to move forward without its iconic captain.

"Messi's decision to stop wearing the sky blue and white jersey is a huge loss," Milei said, while acknowledging that the decision "is completely understandable". Paying tribute to Messi's contribution to Argentine football, Milei added, "He left us with so much magic."

The Argentine President also highlighted the scale of the challenge facing the national team following Messi's departure. "It's a huge loss and a challenge to rebuild the national team," he said, comparing the absence of the Rosario-born star to losing "that ace of spades" in Truco, a traditional Argentine card game.

Milei also shared a photograph of Messi wearing the Argentina jersey on his official Instagram account, accompanying it with the message: "Thank you so much, impossible man!" Messi brought the curtain down on a decorated two-decade international career after making his senior debut for Argentina in 2005. He went on to become the country's most-capped player and all-time leading scorer, with 203 appearances and 124 goals.

The 39-year-old's journey with Argentina included years of disappointment before he finally ended the country's long wait for major international success. After losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany and the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, Messi helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021, ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy. He then guided Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, defeating France in a dramatic final that ended 3-3 after extra time before Argentina prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Messi scored twice in the final and converted his penalty in the shootout.

Argentina subsequently retained the Copa America title in 2024, adding another major trophy to Messi's international honours. Messi's World Cup career spanned six editions from 2006 to 2026. He scored 21 goals in 34 World Cup appearances and finished second on the tournament's all-time scoring list behind France's Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals.

At the 2026 World Cup, Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists, including his maiden World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. He had earlier surpassed Germany great Miroslav Klose's tally before Mbappe moved ahead of him. Despite retiring from international football, Messi will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

For Argentina, however, the challenge now is to move into a new era without the player who delivered the World Cup, two Copa America titles and a generation of unforgettable moments in the sky blue and white. (ANI)