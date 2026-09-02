Kashi Rudras captain Karan Sharma, coach Dhruv Singh confident as team begins title defence in UP T20 league playoffs

Two-time defending champions Kashi Rudras head into the playoffs of the Uttar Pradesh T20 (UP T20) League Season 4 with their title defence entering a do-or-die phase, as they take on Noida Super Kings in the Eliminator. Having finished third in the league stage with five wins and 10 points, Kashi Rudras will need to win to keep their hopes of securing a consecutive title alive, according to a press release.

The Kashi Rudras campaign has been one of resilience. After beginning strongly with three wins in their opening four matches, the defending champions endured a difficult phase that saw them suffer a four-match losing streak. However, the side showed tremendous character in the latter stages of the league, bouncing back with crucial victories before signing off the league stage in emphatic fashion against table-toppers Meerut Mavericks. At the heart of Kashi Rudras' campaign has been their captain, Karan Sharma, who enters the playoffs as the Orange Cap holder with 355 runs. The skipper has been in remarkable form throughout the season, producing several match-defining knocks, including a blistering 102 off 51 balls against Noida Super Kings and an unbeaten 92 off 48 balls against Gorakhpur Lions.

Karan has been ably supported by Abhishek Goswami, who has accumulated 241 runs, and Sahab Yuvraj Singh, who has scored 217 runs. With the ball, Atal Bihari Rai has led the attack with 14 wickets, while Vijay Yadav has contributed 13 wickets. Even young left-arm spinner Kartik Yadav has shown great promise this season and has secured 10 wickets for his team. Looking ahead to the playoffs, captain Karan Sharma stated, "We know what is at stake now. There is no room for looking back because this is a completely different phase of the tournament. We have gone through a difficult period, but the way the team has responded and come back shows the character that this group has. The fire and mentality is back in everyone and we have and we have to give everything we have in the next match."

Kashi Rudra's head coach Dhruv Singh believes the team's journey through the league stage has prepared them well for the pressure of knockout cricket. "The most pleasing thing for us has been the way the group has responded to adversity. We had a difficult phase in the middle of the tournament, but the players never stopped believing in the process. The victory against Meerut Mavericks in our final league game was a reflection of the character within this squad. Now the league stage is behind us and everyone understands that the margins will be very small in the playoffs. We have match-winners across both departments. We have earned our place in the playoffs and now we aim to win the next game and take another step towards defending our title."

Kashi Rudras will face Noida Super Kings in the Eliminator, with the two-time champions needing a victory to progress further in their bid for a historic third Uttar Pradesh T20 League title. (ANI)