Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Hong Kong Women win toss, opt to field against India
Hong Kong Women have won the toss and opted to field against India in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash on Thursday in Dubai.
Hong Kong Women have won the toss and opted to field against India in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash on Thursday in Dubai. India kick-started their campaign with a dominant victory over Thailand, powered by an exceptional top-order performance. However, they lost momentum after a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, an area the tournament favourites will be keen to address tonight.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Thailand in their opening match. "We're going to have a bowl first. I think the conditions would suit that. Very confident with our batting lineup to come out here and chase down any score. So, let's make the most of these conditions. I think we've seen, as an average score, it's been about 120 -130. They're obviously a very accomplished side, so, looking at 140, 150, we've had a couple of chases like that this year," Hong Kong skipper Natasha Miles said.
"We thought of batting first because I personally believe we want to get used to these conditions as soon as possible. We are not keeping anything in mind (target). Let's just go there and execute ourselves in a positive way and let's see what we achieve at the end of the day," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said. Teams:Hong Kong, China Women (Playing XI): Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud. (ANI)