89th Fit India Sundays on Cycle to promote PM Modi’s call for ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’

The 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised in Surat on September 6, with the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’, promoting fitness, sports and community participation as a means to encourage a healthy and drug-free youth. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the cycling initiative, with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi also participating, as per a press release from the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry.

“Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’, this edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to encouraging our youth to stay away from drugs and embrace a healthy and active lifestyle. Through Sundays on Cycle and other fitness activities, Fit India is helping build a generation that is healthy, confident and disciplined, and committed to building a Viksit Bharat,” Mandaviya said. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi had highlighted drug abuse as a major crisis for the country and its youth.

The 89th edition also aligns with the 100-week nationwide Jan Bhagidari campaign under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, which seeks to build a sustained movement against substance abuse through sports, fitness, awareness and community participation. The cycling event in Surat will begin at 6:00 AM from Sardar Patel Statue, Mangadh Chowk, pass through Mini Bazaar and Varachha Main Road, and culminate at Sarthana Zoo.

Eminent sportspersons including Padma Shri Olympian Achanta Sharath Kamal, Arjuna Awardee Sarita Mor, wrestler Shivani Pawar and Commonwealth medallist Rahul Mann will also participate in the initiative. (ANI)