Kusal Mendis, Binura Fernando to miss T20I leg of England tour

Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain Kusal Mendis will miss the upcoming T20I series against England, with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando also ruled out of the three-match contest. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that both players are still undergoing rehabilitation following injuries sustained during the Lanka Premier League 2026, as per the ICC website.

Sri Lanka’s tour of England will begin with a three-match T20I series, with the first game scheduled for September 15 in Southampton, followed by the second T20I in Cardiff on September 17 and the third in Manchester on September 19. The two teams will then face off in a three-match ODI series, beginning in Chester-le-Street on September 22, before the second ODI in Leeds on September 24 and the series finale at The Oval on September 27.

Mendis is recovering from a right hamstring injury, while Fernando is undergoing rehabilitation for a back injury. Both players have consequently been left out of the T20I squad for the England series. Kusal had previously been named as Sri Lanka's captain in both the T20I and ODI squads, while Binura was a part of the T20I squad. Pavan Rathnayake and Dilshan Madushanka have been named as their replacements.

While Kusal is still a part of the ODI squad, Charith Asalanka will take the reins for the T20I series. Updated T20I Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)