Amritsar Soormas put up spirited show in rain-shortened contest against Bathinda Royals

Amritsar Soormas put up a spirited batting display in a rain-affected Match of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup on Friday against the Bathinda Royals at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain, with the Soormas posting 105/7 before Bathinda chased down the target of 106 in 7.5 overs to win by eight wickets under the DLS method.

After being invited to bat first, the Soormas adapted quickly to the shortened format. Abhay Choudhary was the highlight of Soormas’ innings with an impressive 36 off 21 balls, striking three fours and two sixes, while Rahul Kumar provided a late boost with a quickfire 25 off 12 deliveries, including three sixes and a four. Reavan Preet Singh added five more runs as the team finished on 105/7. The Royals made a rapid start to their shortened chase. Harnoor Singh scored an unbeaten 29 off 15 balls before captain Uday Saharan took control with a sensational 60 off just 20 deliveries to help the team reach the total of 108/2 in 7.5 overs.

For the Soormas, Akash Pandey and Naman Dhir grabbed a wicket each in their respective solitary overs. While the bowlers created early opportunities, Bathinda’s aggressive approach saw them complete the chase with 19 balls remaining. The Soormas will take positives from the contributions of Abhay Choudhary and Rahul Kumar with the bat, as well as the efforts of their bowling unit as they face Jalandhar Warriors in the next contest on Monday, September 7. (ANI)