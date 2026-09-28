Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh settles for silver after shoot-off defeat to China's Xiao in women's 25m pistol

India's Esha Singh won the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol final at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday after a dramatic series of shoot-offs against China's Xiao Jiaruixian.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 12:11 IST
Asian Games 2026: Esha Singh settles for silver after shoot-off defeat to China's Xiao in women's 25m pistol
India shooter Esha Singh in action during ISSF World Championship (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI

India's Esha Singh won the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol final at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday after a dramatic series of shoot-offs against China's Xiao Jiaruixian. Esha Singh finished with 38 points, level with Xiao, who eventually won the gold medal after the second shoot-off. North Korea's Kim Hyon Suk claimed the bronze with 34 points.

Esha began the final strongly, hitting all five targets in the opening series to take the early lead. She followed it with four hits in the second series to remain at the top after 10 shots. The Indian shooter then dropped to second after a three-hit series, as Xiao moved into the lead with 13 points. Esha responded with four hits in the next series to move level with Xiao at 16 points after 20 shots.

Esha and Xiao remained tied on 20 points after 25 shots, with Kim also joining them at the top. However, Esha slipped to third after the next series before producing a crucial five-hit series to ensure herself a medal. With Xiao and Kim tied on 32 points and Esha on 31 after 40 shots, the Indian shooter needed another strong finish. Esha and Kim eventually went into a shoot-off to decide the silver and bronze medals.

Both shooters recorded three hits in the first two shoot-off series, before Esha prevailed in the next round with three hits against Kim's two, securing at least a silver medal. Esha then faced Xiao in the gold-medal shoot-off. Both shooters finished with 38 points after the regular final and the first shoot-off, forcing another five-shot contest.

Xiao eventually prevailed by the narrowest of margins, hitting three targets compared to Esha's two in the deciding shoot-off, leaving the Indian with the silver medal. This marks India's 39th medal at the ongoing Asian Games, having won four golds, 17 silvers and 18 bronze medals so far. (ANI)

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