Blue Tigers arrive in Kolkata as build-up for Brazil clash begins

The Blue Tigers have landed in Kolkata, and the city is already buzzing with anticipation for the much-awaited India-Brazil clash. The Indian senior men’s national team landed in the city on Monday afternoon at around 12:45 pm, just days after their hard-fought draw against Panama in Bengaluru. With the next challenge coming against Brazil on October 3, the focus has now shifted to Kolkata, where football runs deep in the city’s veins, according to AIFF release.

The streets of the football-loving city are beginning to feel the buzz of the much-anticipated India-Brazil encounter. With the iconic Brazilian side set to take to the field, anticipation has been building among fans who are looking forward to witnessing the Blue Tigers take on one of the biggest names in world football. The Indian team will carry the confidence from their performance against Panama, where they showed resilience and discipline to secure a draw. The standout moment came from Ryan Williams, who produced a memorable first-half finish to put India ahead. The forward’s goal became one of the highlights of the evening and added another talking point ahead of the team’s arrival in Kolkata.

Now, Williams and his teammates are back in the city and are ready to turn their attention towards the next test. For Indian football, the October 3 fixture represents more than just another international match. It is an opportunity for the Blue Tigers to face the high-profile contest in front of a passionate Kolkata crowd and continue their preparations against top-level opposition.

As the countdown begins, the city is ready. The Blue Tigers are here, the fans are waiting. (ANI)