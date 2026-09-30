Double history: Neeru-Kynan secure India's first-ever Asian Games trap mixed team event gold

The Indian shooting duo of Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai secured a gold medal in the mixed trap team shooting event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, also establishing a new Games record in the process. Neeru, who had earlier secured a historic women's trap individual gold, along with Kynan, had a score of 34, going past the Asian Games record of 30 (set by Qatar earlier this year). The silver medal went to Qatar (32), and China (23) took home the bronze.

This is India's first-ever gold medal in Trap Mixed Team event. This is India's ninth gold medal at the Asian Games and third this day. This is also India's 56th Asian Games 2026 medal, having won nine golds, 21 silver medals and 26 bronze medals.

This also marks the 15th medal by India's shooting contingent, having won three golds, eight silvers and four bronze medals. Neeru produced a dominant performance to win the women's individual trap gold medal on Tuesday.

Neeru maintained her composure in rainy conditions to finish on top of the eight-shooter final with a score of 26, according to ESPN. China's Sun Yunong and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik finished with 21 points each, while Qatar's Ray Bassil took fourth place with 16 points. Neeru's historic gold medal win marked a landmark moment for Indian shooting as she became the country's first woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28.

Earlier on Tuesday, Neeru had also won silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in the women's trap team event. India finished with 328 points, behind gold medallists China (346), while Kuwait took bronze with 325. Neeru was India's top performer in the team event, scoring 118 out of 125.

Coming to more gold medals today, in archery, the Indian women's compound team comprising Jyothi Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 to win the gold medal. Earlier, the trio had beaten South Korea 234-233 in the semifinal. Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav also advanced to the compound mixed team final after edging Thailand 156-155 in a thrilling semifinal. Chikitha and Sahil booked a spot in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with their title win. India's Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medalist boxer Priya Ghanghas had to settle for a bronze medal in boxing, losing to China's Yang Chengyu in the semifinal of the women's 60 kg category. (ANI)