Archer Kushal Dalal dedicates Asian Games 2026 gold to mother; reveals family advice before final

By Vipul Kashyap Indian archer Kushal Dalal expressed happiness at the men's compound archery team's sensational gold at the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday and dedicated the medal to his mother, who he credited for support since the start of his journey in the sport.

Indian men's compound archery made it three-out-of-three gold medals for compound archers so far at the ongoing Asian Games, beating China in a cracker of a title clash at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. India beat China 238-237 in the final. The hero of the final was undoubtedly Sahil Jadhav, who finished with a 100 per cent record of hitting 10s. Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam also did a fabulous job. This marked India's third gold medal in compound archery today, after gold medals in the women's compound archery team and the mixed team compound event.

Speaking to ANI, Kushal said that all the hard work had finally paid off. He also revealed that there was no pressure, as the team was clear on doing what they had been doing and were well-guided by their seniors. "It feels really good. Just like any athlete would feel after winning a gold medal, it’s a wonderful feeling. All the hard work we put in over so many days, and the passion we had for this—that hard work has finally paid off," said Kushal.

"There was not any pressure. We just kept in mind that we had to do what we had been doing all along and perform the same way. There was not any such pressure because our seniors guided us really well. We also had our coaches, physios, and psychologists—the entire team supported us so well that we didn't feel any pressure anywhere," he added. Kushal said that while rain stopped and benefitted everyone, raining would not have made any difference either since they all had been here since September 12 and practising in rainy, windy conditions. As a result, they were able to make timely and needed adjustments to their game.

"A benefit... well, the benefit was for everyone (rain stopping). But the thing is, we were training in the rain as well because we arrived early, around the 12th. Over there, it was raining and windy as well, so we were used to it. Even if it had rained today, it wouldn't have made much difference; we would have adjusted according to the conditions," he said. He dedicated his medal to his mother, the Archery Association of India (AAI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and his sponsors, Reliance Foundation.

"First of all, to my mother, who supported me with full dedication right from the beginning of my archery journey and helped me through everything. Also, to our association, the Archery Association of India, the Sports Authority of India, and my personal sponsors, Reliance Foundation. A big thanks to the coaches, the entire support staff, and all the Indian fans who came here to cheer for us. Thank you so much to all of them," said Kusal on being asked about who will he dedicate his victory to. Kushal also revealed having spoken to his family in the morning before the final and they encouraged him to 'just go and play' and give his absolute best regardless of the result.

"I spoke to them in the morning. After that, I did not get time because of media commitments. In the morning, my parents told me, "Just go and play. Winning or losing doesn't matter to us. You just give your best, that is all that matters to us. More Asian Games and other tournaments will keep coming, but you just need to give your 100 per cent." That was it," he signed off. (ANI)