Asian Games 2026: Judoka Asmita Dey misses out on women's 48 Kg bronze

Asmita lost to Narantsetseg by waza-ari in the bronze bout, as per Olympics.com. 

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 15:01 IST
Asian Games 2026: Judoka Asmita Dey misses out on women's 48 Kg bronze
Asmita Dey (Photo: X/ @rajnathsingh). Image Credit: ANI

Commonwealth Games 2026 medalist judoka Asmita Dey missed out on a bronze medal at the ongoing Asian Games, losing to Malaysia's Narantsetseg Ganbaatar in the bronze medal bout on Wednesday. Asmita lost to Narantsetseg by waza-ari in the bronze bout, as per Olympics.com.

Asmita defeated Vietnam's Ha Ngoc Chi by ippon in the women's 48kg Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals, but lost by ippon to three-time world championships medalist Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan. After losing the quarterfinal clash to Abiba, she beat Hong Kong's Wong Ka Lee by Yuko in the repechage round to book her place in the bronze medal clash, which she lost to Narantsetseg. Coming to tennis, the men's doubles pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Olympian N Sriram Balaji faced an exit in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

Anirudh and Balaji were beaten by China's Jiang Fumin and Tianhui Zhang 6-7 (4), 7-6 (9), 10-8. Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal booked a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Games in the singles competition on Wednesday.

Sumit, currently ranked 249th in the ATP Rankings and having registered a peak ranking of world number 68, outclassed Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals, as per ESPN. For Sumit, the quarterfinal challenge is going to be a tough one, against China's Wu Yibing, an Asian Games 2018 silver medalist.

On the other hand, in another singles match, Dhakshineswar Suresh was defeated by Chinese Taipei's Tseng Chun-hsin. It has been a sensational day for India on day 11 of the continental showpiece so far, with India having captured three gold medals across men's team, women's team and mixed team compound archery events, with the women's team also seeing the trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi matching the world record.

A boxing bronze each came for Priya Ghangas and Kapil Pokharya. The mixed team trap gold medal by Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai was a historic one, being India's first gold medal ever in this category of shooting. (ANI)

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