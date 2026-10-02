Ready for every on-field scenario, team bus parties: Navneet, Lalremsiami speak after historic Asian Games women's hockey gold

By Vipul Kashyap Following India's landmark Asian Games women's hockey gold medal win, Indian hockey star Navneet Kaur expressed happiness at her team's win, saying that the team was ready for every possible scenario and is really relieved to have achieved a direct ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics given the difficulties that come with playing in qualifiers.

The Indian women's hockey team produced a historic performance on Friday, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya. Ranked No. 8 in the world, India stunned World No. 4 China in a fiercely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal. The triumph marks India's first women's hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982, when the team last stood on the podium. Speaking after the medal win, Navneet told ANI about the medal win that it is everyone's dream to secure a medal at the Olympics in 2028 and prior to the match, the team had discussed in the team meeting to put in their full effort no matter what happens.

"Very happy (to win the medal), and it was our team's goal that we had to qualify for LA, and winning gold was necessary for that. It is a very special moment for us that we have qualified for LA. Now we have time to prepare for LA, because it's everyone's dream that we win a medal in LA too," said Navneet. "Before the match, we all discussed in our team meeting that we do not know what will happen in the match—it is just that we have to put in our full effort. Maybe they score early, maybe we score, maybe we will have to defend a lot to save a goal. Since we were ready for every scenario, because of that, the team was able to perform on the ground. We scored a goal and we also defended well for it," she added.

Navneet is happier about the direct Olympic qualification rather than the Olympic gold, given how difficult it is to play the qualifiers. In fact, India could not make it to the Paris Olympics in 2024. "Getting the ticket to LA (if she is happy for gold or Olympics qualification). Because I know I have played two qualifying round events—for Paris and for Tokyo—and it is very difficult at that time. Last time we couldn't even qualify for Paris, so this is the most special moment that we have qualified for LA," she said.

Navneet dedicated the medal to the whole of India and the fans who supported the team no matter what. "Even when we finished fifth in the World Cup, everyone supported us so much at that time too," she added.

On the celebrations to follow, Navneet said that there will be a lot of music in the team bus and the players will eat whatever their heart desires. Navneet, though, having spent so much time away from home, wants the comfort of home-cooked food. "I think there’s going to be a lot of noise in the bus! Right now, everyone is busy with interviews, but I am sure everyone will celebrate in the bus. Songs will play, we have brought our speaker, and everyone will have fun. The coach said, "You can eat whatever you want, whatever your heart desires"! Right now, I just want to go home and eat home-cooked food! We’ve been in Japan for many days, so I just want home-cooked food," she signed off.

Lalremsiami, who scored the winning goal, admitted that there was pressure on both sides and admitted that, despite not being at their best, the Indian team did not give up. She lauded the team's defensive performance. "It was very tough because there was pressure on both sides. Honestly, we didn't play our absolute best, yet we didn't give up. As a team, we defended well. China played very good attacking game, but our goalkeeper, defense, midfielders, and strikers—everyone defended as a team. I think that was really, really good," she said.

The striker, who also completed 200 international appearances during the match, said that the team had been talking about qualifying for the LA Olympics for a long time and wanted to make history by getting India's first women's hockey gold in 44 years. "We discussed it, and as a team, we succeeded. It feels amazing, and it has boosted the team's confidence even further. Right now, we have about a year and a half to prepare. We will keep working hard and make sure we bring back a medal from LA," she added.

On the celebrations, Lalremsiami said, "Nothing is planned yet. Right now, we will head back, dance on the bus, dance at the hotel, and after that, yes, we'll have a lot of fun!". This is India's 76th medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 16 golds, 25 silver medals and 35 bronze medals.

The gold medal also brings a significant reward for the Indian team, as the victory secures direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The achievement comes after a difficult Olympic cycle for the Indian women's hockey team, which narrowly missed out on qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics following its impressive fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India's campaign was also highlighted by a prolific goalscoring effort. Deepika Sehrawat finished as the tournament's top goalscorer with 21 goals, followed by teammate Navneet Kaur with 10 goals, while China's Jiaqi Zhong scored nine. After four decades of waiting, Indian women's hockey has once again reached the top of Asia. (ANI)