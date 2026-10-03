Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey announces cash prize for men's team after Asian Games gold medal

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey hailed Team India for their double medal in the men's and women's hockey tournament, saying that for the men's team to defend their gold successfully for the first time is a fantastic achievement and announced a cash award of Rs 11 lakh for the team. Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event.

This is India's 85th medal at the Asian Games, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. India also qualified for the LA Olympics 2028. India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event. Speaking about the win to ANI, Tirkey said, "Team India has won back-to-back Asian Games gold medals. In the last Asian Games, we defeated Japan 5–1, and today, we beat Malaysia 5–1 in the final. Team India’s performance was excellent. Winning the gold medal again is a fantastic achievement. History has also been made here because, for the first time in Indian hockey history at the Asian Games, both the women’s and men’s teams have won gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Games."

He also hailed the captains, players, coaching and support staff across both teams for doing a great job. He also felt that Team India's title clash in women's hockey against China was better and they played "perfect hockey". "Our players, coaches, support staff, and captain all did a fantastic job. In today's match, it looked like we would win against Malaysia. We got our goal late but managed to win 5-1. The most important thing is that we will qualify for the Olympics 2028 directly. Asian Games were our direct target. Everyone played their role really well across both teams. The women's team played much better. They played perfect hockey in the final," said Tirkey.

"Hockey India will be given Rs 11 lakhs as a cash prize for the men's team. The support staff will be given Rs 5.5 lakhs," he added. Tirkey also thanked the Odisha government for their support to Indian hockey over the last few years.

"The aim has always been to develop the sport and the players, and they have helped in that. I thank the Odisha government for standing with Indian hockey. The central government is also supporting us well. I would like to thank everyone," he signed off. India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event. (ANI)