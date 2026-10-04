UEFA Nations League: Spain maintain perfect start with 3-1 win over Czech Republic

Spain maintained their perfect start to the UEFA Nations League campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Oviedo on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino finding the net for the hosts. The victory kept Spain at the top of Group A3 and extended their remarkable unbeaten run inside 90 minutes to 41 matches, comprising 31 wins and 10 draws, according to the website of the UEFA Nations League.

Returning to Oviedo for the first time in 11 years for a home international, Spain made an ideal start as Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute. The Barcelona winger collected the ball around 18 yards from goal before curling a superb effort into the far corner, scoring in a third consecutive match for La Roja.

Spain dominated the opening exchanges and came close to extending their lead when Dani Olmo saw a close-range effort blocked, while Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky produced important saves to deny Alex Baena and Pedri. The pressure eventually told in the 35th minute. Rodri reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box and produced an accurate finish into the top corner to double Spain's advantage.

Spain continued to control the contest after the interval despite making two changes at half-time, with Yamal and Baena withdrawn as Luis de la Fuente managed his squad ahead of Tuesday's clash against Croatia. The Czech Republic, however, gradually grew into the game and pulled one back in the 69th minute. Adam Hlozek's pass found Jiri Slama, who drilled a low finish into the bottom corner to give the visitors hope.

The Czech Republic then thought they had completed a remarkable comeback when substitute Ryan Naderi bundled the ball home from close range, but the effort was ruled out for a foul in the build-up. Spain were handed another boost in the 85th minute when Czech defender Ladislav Krejci was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Roberto Fernandez, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

With the numerical advantage, Spain regained control and sealed the points five minutes later. Mikel Merino reacted fastest to a loose ball inside the penalty area and powered his finish into the net to restore Spain's two-goal cushion and complete a 3-1 victory.

Spain, ranked No. 1 in the FIFA rankings, remain unbeaten in Group A3, while the Czech Republic, ranked 48th, continue to search for their first win of the campaign. (ANI)