"Always electrifying": Sohail Tanvir on India-Pakistan clash

By Utkarsh Rathour Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir believes the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup will once again generate immense excitement among cricket fans worldwide, while stressing that the quality of cricket should remain the biggest takeaway from the high-voltage encounter.

India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group for the upcoming World Cup, setting up another highly anticipated chapter in one of cricket's biggest rivalries. With bilateral cricket between the two nations no longer taking place due to geopolitical tensions, their meetings are largely restricted to ICC events and the Asia Cup. "It is always electrifying! The entire world eagerly anticipates these fixtures. Unfortunately, bilateral series between our nations no longer take place, so it is strictly in ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup that we get to see them battle," Tanvir told ANI.

India enjoy a commanding 16-1 head-to-head record against Pakistan across the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup. The latest encounter between the arch-rivals saw India secure a 19-run victory over Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final in Japan, successfully defending their gold medal. "Just like every cricket lover, I am eagerly awaiting that match. Above all, it should be an engrossing, tightly contested battle. As a cricket fan, what matters most is quality cricket—whoever triumphs at the end, it's okay as long as it's a great contest," he added.

Tanvir, who featured in several India-Pakistan encounters during his career, also opened up about the pressure surrounding these matches, saying the expectations from fans on both sides can often outweigh everything else. "Look, the immense pressure of public expectation from both sides outweighs everything else. It exists equally for both teams. Speaking specifically about my era, our matches were fierce, neck-to-neck nail-biters," the former Pakistan cricketer said.

However, Tanvir revealed that he personally enjoyed the intensity and pressure associated with playing against India, saying he thrived when faced with challenging situations. "Yet, I personally always relished that intensity. I played a great deal of cricket in India—I played in the IPL, travelled to India for two bilateral tours, and in fact made my Test debut there in India," he said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it because I thrive when challenged. Even if the entire crowd at Eden Gardens, who were cheering completely against you, I loved that hostile challenge," Tanvir added. Reflecting on the pressure associated with India-Pakistan matches, Tanvir said players respond differently to such situations, but the expectations of millions of fans remain the biggest source of pressure.

"Handling pressure varies from individual to individual. But without question, the heaviest pressure on both squads comes from the fans' unrelenting expectation to see their side win," he concluded. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan group-stage clash is scheduled for October 10 in Johannesburg. The two sides are placed in Group A alongside Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. The 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. (ANI)