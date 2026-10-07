North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia

North Korea criticised the United States over its arms sales and military support for Taiwan, accusing Washington of fuelling tensions in the Taiwan Strait, state media KCNA said on Wednesday. A ‌KCNA commentary citing North Korean international affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol said US policy on Taiwan was undermining peace and stability in the region.

The commentary condemned the appearance of US-sold fighter aircraft in Taiwan, saying the US "should think twice whether it is ready to stand in frontal confrontation with the powerful national power of the ‌People's Republic of China for the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with its consequences." The first two of a batch of 66 new ‌F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered in 2019 arrived in Taiwan last week, as Taiwan faces a rising military threat from Beijing.

In their Pyongyang summit in June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Chinese President Xi Jinping he would fully support the "One China" principle, which Beijing views as meaning that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country, regardless of changes ⁠in the ​international situation. The meeting also included a ⁠cautiously worded reference to defence links, with Xi saying both sides would enhance exchanges in diplomacy, law enforcement, military affairs and other fields, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as ⁠its own territory and describes it as the "core of core issues" when it comes to Beijing's relations with other countries, demanding no form of official engagement between Taiwanese and foreign leaders. ​Taiwan's government says Beijing has no right to claim the island or try to represent it on the international stage. China, a treaty ⁠ally of North Korea's, has also repeatedly demanded Washington ends arms sales to Taiwan. The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite the lack ⁠of ​formal diplomatic ties.

In a separate report by state media KCNA on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim pledged continued support for Russia and its war effort in a birthday message to President Vladimir Putin. Kim said Pyongyang would continue to expand joint work under the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, saying he was convinced ⁠that Russia's "sacred war of justice" to defend its sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity would end in victory, KCNA said.

The message did not explicitly mention ⁠Russia's war in Ukraine. North Korea has ⁠sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates. North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties sharply since Putin and Kim signed a mutual defence ‌pact in June 2024.