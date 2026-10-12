Steve Smith undergoes concussion assessment after helmet blow against South Africa

Australian batter Steve Smith was assessed for concussion on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Anrich Nortje. The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 13th over of Australia’s second innings on Monday, when Nortje’s delivery struck Smith’s helmet and flew towards fine leg. The team physio and doctor assessed the batter on the field, and his helmet was replaced before he resumed batting. Smith went on to score 27 off 41 balls before being caught at long-on off Simon Harmer, as per Cricinfo.

Smith did not take the field when South Africa began their second innings, with substitute fielder Michael Neser taking his place in the cordon. Smith had impressed in the field on the third day, producing a couple of outstanding catches at slip off reverse sweeps against Nathan Lyon. CA said a further update would come "later today or tomorrow".

Australia are unlikely to need a concussion substitute for the remainder of the first Test, as Smith has completed his batting duties and rarely bowls these days. Smith has suffered multiple concussions during his career, with the most notable incident coming at Lord’s in 2019, when he was struck by a vicious bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer.

Australia have been hit by a series of injury setbacks during their ongoing tour of South Africa. Cameron Green, who sustained an abdominal strain, and Josh Inglis, who fractured a finger, were ruled out of the opening Test, prompting the call-up of Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper. Maddinson’s inclusion marked his return to Test cricket after a decade, with the batter opening the innings in Durban. Inglis, who sustained the finger injury during the first ODI against South Africa last month, rejoined the Australian squad in Durban and had a batting session on Monday as he continued his recovery. (ANI)