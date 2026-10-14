DDCA invites applications for Delhi Women’s Under-15 open trials for 2026-27 season

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has invited applications from eligible players for open trials to select the Delhi Women’s Under-15 Team for the domestic cricket season 2026–27.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 16:19 IST
DDCA invites applications for Delhi Women’s Under-15 open trials for 2026-27 season
Arun Jaitley Stadium (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has invited applications from eligible players for open trials to select the Delhi Women’s Under-15 Team for the domestic cricket season 2026–27. A statement from the DDCA said, "Interested players must complete the online registration process by October 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM. To be eligible, players must have been born between September 1, 2011, and August 31, 2014, in accordance with the age criteria for participation in the BCCI Girls’ Under-15 Tournament."

"Applicants must ensure that their Aadhaar card is updated with a recent photograph, with the update completed on or after April 1, 2026. Additionally, players must have been born in Delhi, be studying in Delhi, or have been bonafide residents of Delhi since September 1, 2025," added the statement. The date of the trials and the list of shortlisted players will be announced on the official DDCA website following the completion of the registration process. (ANI)

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