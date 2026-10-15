"Age is just a number": Chetan Sharma backs Rohit, Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup

By Jagdish Yadav Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's prospects of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying their performances for the national team should matter more than the discussions surrounding their age and future.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the launch of the Schools Total T20 League (STTL) at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Thursday, Sharma, who is also the League Commissioner for STTL, said both batters' recent performances justified their continued presence in the Indian team. "Age is just a number. If you're performing well, like both Virat and Rohit scored centuries [in ODI series against West Indies]. When you're performing well, there's nothing to overthink about it. And these things keep happening. There will be 100 types of talks and 100 opinions. There's no need to pay too much attention to that. You need to come out for the country, perform, and win matches for India. That's what's important. If they're doing that, it's a really great thing," Sharma told ANI.

Kohli and Rohit remain key figures in India's ODI setup as they continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, has accumulated 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries, while Rohit has scored 12,120 runs in the format, with 35 hundreds to his name. Both batters are scheduled to feature in India's upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on November 4, followed by a three-match home series against Sri Lanka from December 13.

Sharma also backed veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar following his return to India's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand. The 36-year-old last represented India in a T20I against New Zealand in Napier on November 22, 2022. Praising Bhuvneshwar's recent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sharma said the pacer deserved the opportunity.

"Bhuvneshwar has worked really hard. He's bowling brilliantly. I'm a witness to it. I was just commentating on his matches and he's bowling amazingly well. And in a place like New Zealand, I think he's the ideal person to be there. I wish him good luck. This is the opportunity he's been waiting for, so just don't let it go," he said. The former India pacer also called for better support for bowlers, stressing the need for balanced pitches that allow batters and bowlers to compete on more even terms.

"A little improvement is needed. I know the public wants to see fours and sixes, but please pay a little attention to the bowlers too. I accept that fact that bowlers come out to get hit, but don't hit them so much that they never want to come back. So, a healthy competition is very important. Supportive wickets are very important. Just as the BCCI provides supportive wickets in domestic cricket, supportive wickets should be provided in international cricket too. Then it will be fun to watch. It shouldn't be one-sided. I mean, one team scored 400, the other is comfortably chasing it, and that too 6 overs early. I mean, it's way too much. We need slightly better wickets," Sharma said. On the growing popularity of T20 cricket at the grassroots level, Sharma acknowledged that the format had gained prominence with changing times but underlined the importance of red-ball cricket in a young player's development.

"I'm an old-school guy. I believe the red ball is very important for everyone. But now it's up to the organisers and coaches. I've seen and met many such coaches who focus a lot on red-ball cricket. That's a good thing, but the opportunities a kid is getting, they should play. I believe this," he said. Sharma also cautioned young cricketers against participating in tournaments that charge registration fees without contributing to their development, urging organisers to create accessible platforms for aspiring players.

"School cricket is very important. We have tomorrow's superstars right here with us today. We just need to find them. I always say you should just organise good, well-structured tournaments that benefit the kids. By the way, there shouldn't be tournaments like the ones I mentioned in my speech today. Some people and companies take money from kids through registration fees and don't give anything back into cricket. Just stay away from them. Stop paying those registration fees," he said. "Play cricket where you don't have to spend any money out of your own pocket. Good cricket is available. If you play in this tournament today and perform well, you'll get noticed by DDCA officials, UP officials, and people from a Haryana association. You'll get opportunities to play further ahead. It does feel a bit sad sometimes when money is taken from kids, that's for sure. But now platforms like this are coming up, which is a very happy thing. Good kids will emerge from here. And tomorrow, these same kids will come and make the country proud. Look, these are our heritage, the country's heritage. And these kids are our future. If we don't take care of our future, there will be a lot of problems," he added.

The Schools Total T20 League was launched on Thursday, with more than 90 schools expected to participate in its inaugural season. Organised by PNP Sports Management LLP, the competition will feature separate tournaments for schools and colleges, with matches scheduled to begin on October 22. Sharma has been appointed League Commissioner. The winners will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 2 lakh.

The competition will initially be held in Delhi before expanding across the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The organisers also plan to expand the competition in the coming seasons and introduce other sports. (ANI)