Schools Total T20 League launched in Delhi-NCR with over 90 schools in its first season

The Schools Total T20 League (STTL), a new cricket championship for school and college students, was launched today in New Delhi, with over 90 schools set to participate in its inaugural season. The first matches are scheduled to begin on 22 October 2026. The league is an initiative of PNP Sports Management LLP. Former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma has been appointed League Commissioner. STTL will have separate competitions for schools and colleges, giving young cricketers an opportunity to play competitive T20 cricket against teams from other institutions. Entry to the championship will be by invitation only, according to a press release from STTL.

The winners will receive Rs 5 lakh in prize money, while the runners-up will take home Rs 2 lakh. The league will begin simultaneously in Delhi before extending to the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The organisers plan to bring more institutions into the competition over the coming seasons and eventually expand the Colleges League. A football league is also being planned.

Speaking at the launch, Chetan Sharma, League Commissioner, Schools Total T20 League, said, “India has never had a shortage of talented young cricketers. The challenge is that many of them don't get enough opportunities to play competitive matches. You can practise for hours, but there is no substitute for playing a proper match, handling pressure and learning from the experience. That's why tournaments like this matter. We want more children to get that exposure while they are still in school. I am looking forward to being part of this league and watching these youngsters play. You never know where the next big cricketer might come from.” The league will begin simultaneously in Delhi before extending to the National Capital Region, including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The organisers plan to bring more institutions into the competition over the coming seasons and eventually expand the Colleges League. A football league is also being planned.

Prashant Mehta, Founder and CEO, and Paras Mishra, Founder Director at PNP Sports Management LLP, said, “When we started planning this league, we spoke about how much cricket is being played in schools and colleges and how few opportunities students have to compete regularly outside their own institutions. There are some very good players out there who deserve more chances to play. We are starting with over 90 schools, and we want to keep adding more as the league grows. The idea is to make this an annual competition that students are excited to participate in, and schools are proud to be associated with. We also want to take this beyond cricket in the coming years.” The league was officially unveiled at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi in the presence of its founders, League Commissioner and invited guests. The event included a presentation on the competition format, the upcoming season and plans for the league's expansion.

The organisers hope that TTL will become a regular part of the school and college cricket calendar, giving students more opportunities to play competitive matches and gain experience at an early stage of their sporting careers. With the first matches beginning on 22 October, the inaugural season will mark the start of what the organisers hope will become a long-running competition for young cricketers across Delhi NCR. Schools Total T20 League (TTL) is a T20 cricket championship for schools and colleges, organised by PNP Sports Management LLP . The league is starting in Delhi NCR with over 90 schools participating in its first season. Former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma is the League Commissioner. The organisers plan to expand the championship to more institutions and cities and introduce other sports in the future. (ANI)