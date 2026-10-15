Chhattisgarh: PM Janman Yojana opens new avenues of development in Balrampur

It is said that roads do more than just bridge distances; they also pave the way for new opportunities for development. In Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana is laying a strong foundation for such transformation. Permanent roads are bringing a new phase of development to settlements of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), which were once difficult to access. Improved road connectivity has made travel easier for villagers, enhanced access to basic facilities such as healthcare and education, and helped government schemes reach villages more efficiently.

In Balrampur district, the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana is bringing positive changes to the lives of people belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Work to connect PVTG settlements across different blocks of the district with permanent roads is progressing rapidly. This expansion of road infrastructure is not merely improving transportation but is also making access to education, healthcare, employment and government services easier.

Where people once had to undertake long journeys through forests and hilly terrain, permanent roads are now providing significant relief to villagers. Earlier, the absence of roads made it difficult to reach district and block headquarters. In several places, rivers and streams also posed challenges to transportation. However, improved road connectivity has now made travel easier for residents. These roads also play an important role in facilitating ambulance services during emergencies and making it easier for children to travel to and from school.

Road construction is also opening up new avenues for development. Improved road links are making it easier to deliver government services and welfare schemes to remote settlements. This is helping connect PVTG families with basic facilities and making essential services more accessible to villagers. In this way, the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana is playing an important role in bringing these villages into the mainstream of development. Providing details of the ongoing work under the scheme, Executive Engineer Sachchidanand Kant said that the target in Balrampur district was to provide permanent road connectivity to a total of 221 settlements inhabited by Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Around 85 per cent of the work has been completed, while construction of the remaining roads is in progress.

The completion of around 85 per cent of the targeted work under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana marks a significant achievement in expanding road connectivity across the district. Once the remaining roads are completed, more settlements will be connected through permanent routes. This will improve access to government services for families living in remote areas and further accelerate the development process. Overall, the permanent roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana are opening new avenues of development for PVTG settlements in Balrampur district. Better road connectivity is making it easier for villages to access main roads and administrative centres.

The initiative is not only reducing distances in remote areas but also playing a crucial role in connecting these regions with the mainstream of development. (ANI)