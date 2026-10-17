CM Rekha Gupta to flag off Delhi Half Marathon 2026

Also in attendance will be Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, and Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs. The race will start and finish at Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2026, as per a press release. 

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 19:13 IST
CM Rekha Gupta to flag off Delhi Half Marathon 2026
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will be flagged off by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, as over 41,000 participants join Asia’s premier road race. Also in attendance will be Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, and Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs. The race will start and finish at Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2026, as per a press release.

The 2026 edition will offer a total prize purse of USD 275,732, with the men’s and women’s winners each receiving USD 27,000. An additional event-record bonus of USD 12,000 will be awarded to any athlete who breaks the course record. The top three finishers in the Indian Elite Men’s and Women’s categories will receive INR 3,50,000, INR 2,50,000 and INR 1,50,000 respectively, while an additional Rs 1,00,000 incentive is up for grabs for setting a new Indian Elite record at VDHM. *Notable ParticipantsIn a special honour for the event, the Chief of Defence Staff, General N.S. Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, will grace the 21st edition with his presence.

Continuing the event’s strong association with the nation’s security forces, senior leadership from across the Armed Forces and paramilitary will run the Half Marathon this year. They include Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff; Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Chief of the Naval Staff; Virendra Vats, Director General of the National Cadet Corps; and Shri Praveen Kumar, IPS, Director General of the Border Security Force. Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, AVSM, VM, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, will run the Open 10K as well. They will be joined by a large contingent of defence personnel taking part across race categories. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also return to run the Half Marathon.

Adding to the occasion, two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the International Event Ambassador, will cheer on runners from the sidelines and inspire participants on race day. *Elite Athletes to Give Their Best

The international elite field once again promises a high-quality contest. In the men’s race, Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese will headline the line-up, alongside Kenya’s Samwel Masai and Charles Matata. The women’s field is led by VDHM 2022 winner and World Athletics Platinum Label athlete Irine Cheptai of Kenya. She will be challenged by Kenya’s Cynthia Limo and Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.

Among the leading Indian challengers, Kiran Matre, who finished second among the Indian Elite men last year, will line up alongside Dr Kartik Karkera, Panchanan Bera and Mukesh Kumar. The Indian Elite women’s field features former champions Lili Das and Kavita Yadav, along with Neeta Rani and world champion steeplechaser Ankita Dhyani, setting up a keenly fought battle for national honours. *Race DetailsBeyond the elite competition, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon continues to embody the spirit of togetherness and community participation, with runners across the Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Corporate Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and the Champions with Disability (with Buddy) Run.

Race day will begin early, with the Elite Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon, featuring over 80 athletes, flagging off at 5:18 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. respectively. The Amateur Half Marathon and the Police Cup will follow at 5:30 a.m., bringing together over 13,400 runners. The Champions with Disability Run and the Senior Citizens’ Run, with more than 1,100 participants, will begin at 6:30 a.m., followed by the Open 10K at 7:35 a.m., where over 10,000 runners will be in action. The morning will conclude with the Corporate Run and Great Delhi Run at 9:00 a.m. and 9:05 a.m respectively, which are expected to draw over 13,300 participants. *RACE TIMINGS

--------------------------------------Race Category                  Time   --------------------------------------Half Marathon - Elite Men     5:18 am Half Marathon - Elite Women   5:20 am Half Marathon & Police Cup    5:30 am Champions with Disability & Senior Citizens’ Run   6:30 am Open 10K Run                  7:35 am Corporate Run                 9:00 am Great Delhi Run               9:05 am -------------------------------------- *INTERNATIONAL ELITE ATHLETES: MEN

--------------------------------------No. Athlete                   Country -------------------------------------- 1  Samwel Masai              Kenya    2  Birhanu Legese            Ethiopia 3  Charles Mbatha Matata     Kenya    4  Samwel Mailu              Kenya    5  Jamal Kiprono             Kenya    6  Tesfaye Deriba            Ethiopia 7  Stanley Waithaka          Kenya    8  Dennis Kipruto            Kenya    9  Daniel Sinda              Tanzania10  Melaku Belachew           Ethiopia11  Charles Rotich            Kenya   12  Kasu Tsegaye              Ethiopia13  Bereket Zeleke            Ethiopia14  Negasa Dekeba             Ethiopia15  Benson Kiplangat          Kenya   16  Daniel Zewudu Bekel       Ethiopia17  Amanuel Teshome           Kenya   -- PACERS ---------------------------- 1  Ayana Geneti              Ethiopia 2  Shadrack Kibiwot          Kenya   -------------------------------------- *INTERNATIONAL ELITE ATHLETES: WOMEN

--------------------------------------No. Athlete                   Country -------------------------------------- 1  Catherine Chepet Cheptai  Kenya    2  Cynthia Jerotich Limo     Kenya    3  Lonah Chemtai Salpeter    Israel   4  Cynthia Chelangat Chepkw. Kenya    5  Asmarech Anley            Ethiopia 6  Wudinesh Alemu            Ethiopia 7  Kiros Muaz                Ethiopia 8  Caren Chebet              Kenya    9  Selah Businei             Kenya   10  Abera Hulageresh          Ethiopia11  Meselech Alemayehu        Ethiopia12  Maryam Lufti Njoki        Kenya   13  Sewareg Makenoen          Ethiopia14  Silnat Bitwe              Ethiopia15  Wubrist Aschal            Ethiopia16  Worknesh Yehualaw         Ethiopia-- PACERS ---------------------------- 1  Emmanuel Kibet            Kenya    2  Shadrack Kipkemboi        Kenya   -------------------------------------- *INDIAN ELITE ATHLETES: MEN

```--------------------------------------No.  Name                             -------------------------------------- 1   Kiran Matre                       2   Dr Kartik Karkera                 3   Mukesh Kumar                      4   Shubham Sindhu                    5   Kalidas Hirave                    6   Pradeep Singh Chaudhary           7   Panchanan Bera                    8   Rohit Rama                        9   Hemant Singh                     10   Sunil Kumar                      11   Dharmender                       12   Lovepreet Singh                  13   Rizwan Khan                      14   Prince Kumar                     15   Ajay Kumar                       16   Khundom Romajit Singh            17   Gaurav Mathur                    18   Kresstarjune Pathaw              19   Harendra Kumar                   20   Balkishan                        21   Shailesh Kushwaha                -------------------------------------- *INDIAN ELITE ATHLETES: WOMEN

--------------------------------------No.  Name                             -------------------------------------- 1   Neeta Rani                        2   Lili Das                          3   Bharti                            4   Kavita Yadav                      5   Rima Patel                        6   Ankita Dhyani                     7   Aarti Pawara                      8   Anshika Lodhi                     9   Priti Lamba                      10   Bhagirathi                       11   Chatru                           12   Ekta                             13   Saroj                            14   Sonam                            15   Ravina Gayakwad                  16   Nirmaben Thakor                  17   Sonika                           18   Soniya                           19   Shampa Gain                      20   Uma Maripally. (ANI)

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