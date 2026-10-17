IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Match called off due to rain after few overs of action; series ends in 2-2 draw

The fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies was called off due to rain, as the action was interrupted during the truncated nine-match-a-side at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. At 2-2, the trophy will be shared between India and West Indies. After a halt due to rain, the match began as a nine-over-per-side affair. However, India's innings was cut short at 118/5 in 7.4 overs, with Ishan Kishan (30* in 10 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Naman Dhir (24* in six balls, with a four and three sixes) having played entertaining knocks. Shamar Springer and Keemo Paul starred for WI with two wickets each.

Put to bat first by the Windies, India did not have the best start as Abhishek Sharma (6) was caught by Shamar Joseph at mid-wicket just after hitting a six. India was 13/1 in 0.5 overs. In the next over, Ishan Kishan took on Romario Shepherd, restoring momentum with a 24-run over. Starting the over with a flick over fine leg for a six, Ishan followed it with a four, six and then a four. Romario also delivered a wide, taking India's score to 38 runs in two overs.

Kishan started the next over by smashing a slice over cover region for a four, but the pacer had the last laugh, removing him for 30 in 10 balls, with three fours and two sixes. India was 45/2 in 2.3 overs. Sanju Samson ended the over with a four and a six over deep backward point, with India at 55/2 in three overs. Gudakesh Motie's fourth over was quieter, conceding just a four by Samson and 10 runs in total. However, Shamar Springer castled Samson for a seven-ball 16. India was 66/3 in 4.1 overs. At the end of five overs, India was 73/3, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma at the crease.

In the sixth over, Iyer took apart Gudakesh for two fours, while he also survived a run-out chance. Iyer was not able to really kick it into the other gear, and a catch from Shamar Joseph gave Keemo his wicket for a 14-ball 22. India was 88/4 in 6.1 overs. Naman Dhir arrived at the crease, changing the tide in India's favour with a six, four and a six against Keemo to announce his arrival. India reached the 100-run mark in 6.4 overs.

Tilak was cleaned up for a six-ball seven by Springer, reducing India to 118/5 in 7.4 overs. The rain interrupted the action just after the wicket, and the game was called off. (ANI)