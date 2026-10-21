"Happy with whatever I achieved": Delhi's Priyansh Arya on missing Ranji Trophy double ton by 1 run

By Vipul Kashyap Young Delhi opener Priyansh Arya stole the spotlight with a brilliant 199-run knock against Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group C clash at Palam B Stadium, as the match ended in a draw on Wednesday, with Delhi securing the crucial first-innings lead.

The left-handed batter smashed 199 off 220 balls, including 24 fours and six sixes. Arya reached his century in just 125 balls before missing out on a memorable double century by just one run, dismissed by Manan Hingrajia. His magnificent innings laid the foundation for Delhi’s imposing first-innings total of 648/6 declared. Captain Ayush Badoni further strengthened Delhi’s position with a brilliant 217, while Sumit Mathur contributed 92 runs.

Arya shrugged off missing out on a double century by just one run, saying he was satisfied with his 199-run knock and would focus on delivering strong performances in the upcoming matches. "Whatever I achieved, I am happy with it, no matter what. So, I am not thinking too much about missing out by just one run. It's alright, there are more matches ahead, so I will try to perform as well as I can in those games," Arya told ANI.

Arya highlighted the importance of domestic cricket, describing the Ranji Trophy as a crucial platform for aspiring Test cricketers and saying the tournament motivates him to perform and score runs in red-ball cricket. "Playing domestic cricket is extremely important. When it comes to red-ball cricket, Test cricket is considered the pinnacle of the game, and the Ranji Trophy is the most important tournament for that. It serves as a motivation for everyone to play here, and it motivates me as well, to come here and score runs," he added.

Veteran seamer Navdeep Saini highlighted how the blend of senior and junior players in the Delhi team fosters healthy competition, with the youngsters’ energy and intensity motivating experienced players to raise their game and contribute to better team performances. "The main thing is that when youngsters join the team, it’s exciting, and it also creates healthy competition where you have a balance between seniors and juniors. That combination brings out new things because all the juniors or youngsters coming into the squad give 110% effort. Seeing them, we also feel that we need to keep pace and match their intensity, which leads to even better performances," Saini told ANI.

Delhi’s bowling attack put up a disciplined performance against Gujarat, with off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen leading the way. Shokeen picked up five wickets, as Delhi kept Gujarat’s scoring in check. Navdeep Saini, meanwhile, provided support by claiming the wicket of Jaymeet Patel, who scored 72 runs. (ANI)