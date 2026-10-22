Sheetal Devi-Toman Kumar win archery gold at Asian Para Games 2026

Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar won gold in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Para Games 2026, defeating Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148 to secure India's first archery gold medal of the edition. 

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 10:14 IST
Sheetal Devi-Toman Kumar win archery gold at Asian Para Games 2026
Sheetal Devi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar won gold in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Para Games 2026, defeating Indonesia's Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang 151-148 to secure India's first archery gold medal of the edition. The Indian pair started strongly in the final, taking a narrow 38-37 lead after the first end. They extended their advantage to 77-73 with a score of 39 in the second end.

Sheetal and Toman scored 36 in the third end but maintained a three-point lead heading into the end. The duo then bounced back with a score of 38 to seal the gold medal with a 151-148 victory over the Indonesian pair. Earlier, Sheetal and Toman had booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 142-141 win over Chinese Taipei’s Yun-hsien Lee and Jyun-kai Yang. India held a 112-103 lead after the third end, but a missed shot by Toman in the end put pressure on the pair. However, the Indian duo recovered by hitting three consecutive shots in the 10-ring to secure the victory and advance to the final, where they went on to claim the gold medal.

Sheetal Devi-Toman Kumar’s victory marked India’s 16th gold medal in the ongoing Asian Para Games and the second on Thursday. Earlier today, Suvarna Raj won a gold medal in the women’s discus throw F54 event with a best effort of 15.66 metres.

Competing in a six-athlete field, Suvarna delivered a consistent performance, recording four throws beyond the 15-metre mark across her six attempts. Her gold-medal-winning effort came in her fifth attempt, helping her finish at the top of the podium and add another gold to India’s medal tally at the continental para-sporting event. (ANI)

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