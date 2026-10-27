“We’ve been waiting three years”: Indian fans excited ahead of 3rd T20I against New Zealand

India will look to clinch the five-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the third match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, with the visitors carrying a 2-0 lead and momentum firmly on their side.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 11:34 IST
“We’ve been waiting three years”: Indian fans excited ahead of 3rd T20I against New Zealand
Indian fan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As India gears up for the third T20I against New Zealand, Indian fans gather outside the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. India will look to clinch the five-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the third match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, with the visitors carrying a 2-0 lead and momentum firmly on their side.

Having won the opening two matches against the runners-up of the 2026 T20 World Cup, India have put themselves in a strong position to secure the series despite missing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Sunny, an Indian resident from Gujarat who has lived in Wellington for three years, expressed excitement about watching India play at the stadium for the first time.

"I am from Gujarat, India and I’ve been living here for about three years. It’s a T20 match today! The excitement is immense, the match starts around 8.00 or 8.30 am, but we’ve arrived two hours early. It should be a good match. This is our first time watching a match here in Wellington, our first time in the stadium. We’re really excited; we’ve been waiting for about three years for the Indian team to come here," Sunny told ANI. A fan from Keralam said, "We are so excited. I'm supporting India. I'm a big fan of the Indian team, and I'm a big fan of Sanju (Samson). I really want his autograph..."

India's recent performances have underlined the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. After becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, India endured a difficult run, losing a series in Ireland and subsequently in England before drawing 2-2 against the West Indies at home. However, the team has responded well in New Zealand, winning both matches despite limited preparation time and conditions that have traditionally offered assistance to pace bowlers. India have also won nine of their last 10 T20Is against New Zealand, a record that will further boost their confidence heading into the Wellington contest. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026