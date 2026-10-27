Several injured in car ramming in northern Germany, suspects at large

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 12:16 IST
Several injured in car ramming in northern Germany, suspects at large

Several ​people were ​injured after a ‌car drove ​into a group of people in a ‌northern German town close to Hanover shortly before midnight on Monday, a police spokesperson ‌said on Tuesday. A BMW was driven ‌deliberately into a group of people in Neustadt am Ruebenberge, leaving four to five ⁠of ​them ⁠with injuries ranging from minor to severe, the ⁠spokesperson said.

A police patrol that was nearby ​carrying out a routine traffic check ⁠intervened and prevented further harm. Officers fired shots ⁠at ​the vehicle during the incident, the spokesperson said. Initial information suggests those ⁠involved were known to each other. The occupants ⁠of ⁠the BMW fled and remain at large, the spokesperson added.

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