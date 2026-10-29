MCA Team C win inaugural Captain Diana Trophy Women’s T20 Selection Tournament

MCA Team C emerged champions of the inaugural Captain Diana Trophy Women’s T20 Selection Tournament, organised by Fort Youngsters under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Named after former India captain Diana Edulji, the tournament serves as a platform to identify and select players for Mumbai’s U-23 Women’s team for the upcoming BCCI T20 tournament, according to a release.

Siya Modi was among the standout performers, winning the Best Batter award with 121 runs and also the Emerging Player. Ashwini Nishad claimed the Best Bowler award with four wickets, while Sharvi Save was adjudged Best Fielder for effecting two run-outs. Hurley Gala was named Player of the Tournament for her contribution of 113 runs and one wicket. Speaking about the tournament, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “The inaugural Captain Diana Trophy is an important step towards strengthening women’s cricket in Mumbai and providing emerging talent with a competitive platform to showcase their abilities. I congratulate Team C on their victory and all the award winners for their performances. We look forward to seeing these young cricketers progress and represent Mumbai with distinction.” (ANI)