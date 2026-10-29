"First bad experience in Dublin...”: Kumar Sangakkara accuses Ryanair staff of “discriminatory ” and “threatening” behaviour

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has claimed that Ryanair staff at Dublin Airport behaved in a “discriminatory” and “threatening” manner towards him and his family while they were travelling.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 23:19 IST
"First bad experience in Dublin...”: Kumar Sangakkara accuses Ryanair staff of “discriminatory ” and “threatening” behaviour
Kumar Sangakkara (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has claimed that Ryanair staff at Dublin Airport behaved in a “discriminatory” and “threatening” manner towards him and his family while they were travelling. In a post on X on Wednesday,  Sangakkara alleged that Ryanair gate personnel at Dublin Airport behaved in a discriminatory and threatening manner towards him and his family, citing their tone and mishandling of procedures. He described the experience as unacceptable and his first bad experience in Dublin.

“Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I with my family just did and it was shocking. The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger. First bad experience in Dublin.” he said in the X post. Considered as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters of all time, Sangakkara was an integral part of a Sri Lankan team were a dominant force in world cricket from early 2000s to early 2010s after a historic 1996 World Cup win.

In 134 Tests, Sangakkara scored 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40, with 38 centuries and 52 half-centuries in 233 innings, with the best score of 319. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in Test cricket and the top run-getter for Sri Lanka in the longest format. He held 182 catches and 20 stumpings as a wicketkeeper in this format. In 404 ODIs, Sangakkara has scored 14,234 runs in 380 innings at an average of 41.98, with 25 centuries and 93 fifties and a best score of 169. He is the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs and Sri Lanka's highest.

Meanwhile, in 56 T20Is, Sangakkara scored 1,382 runs at an average of 31.40, with a strike rate of 119.55, with eight fifties. His best score of 78. (ANI)

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