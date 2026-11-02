"There are one or two things that will make us the best version": Shukri Conrad urges South Africa to improve further after Australia series triumph

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad believes the Proteas' recent Test series triumph over Australia is only the beginning, expressing confidence that his side can continue to improve as they target a second consecutive ICC World Test Championship title.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:31 IST
"There are one or two things that will make us the best version": Shukri Conrad urges South Africa to improve further after Australia series triumph
SA head coach Shukri Conrad. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad believes the Proteas' recent Test series triumph over Australia is only the beginning, expressing confidence that his side can continue to improve as they target a second consecutive ICC World Test Championship title. The Proteas showcased their quality by securing a 2-1 victory over Australia in the recently concluded home Test series. The triumph also propelled South Africa to second place in the World Test Championship standings, strengthening their bid to qualify for next year's final.

While Conrad was pleased with his team's performance against the Aussies, he believes there is still considerable room for improvement as South Africa look to build on their recent success during the remainder of the WTC cycle. The Proteas have a busy Test schedule ahead, with two-match home series against Bangladesh and a three-match assignment against England, followed by two fixtures against Sri Lanka as they continue their push for a place in the WTC final.

"I still think there are one or two things that will make us the best version. But my gosh, I wouldn't have thought this a couple of days ago that we'd stand here. In the same breath, I'm also not surprised because that lot have it in them to do amazing things," Conrad said as per the ICC website. Conrad indicated that South Africa's best playing XI is still a work in progress, with the head coach keen to continue rotating his squad in search of the ideal balance and combinations suited to winning individual Tests and series.

This approach could involve making difficult selection calls, including leaving out players who played key roles in South Africa's maiden World Test Championship triumph at Lord's last year, while providing opportunities to emerging talents. Conrad followed that strategy during the Australia series, handing opportunities to the likes of Marques Ackerman and Matthew Breetzke. "We're getting the best XI on the bus. We've just got to find the right seats for them. The important bit is that very often you need to be quite malleable as a player also.  You take Marques, for example, who's come in and taken (to Test cricket) like a duck to water. He's still going to mess things up because of the way he plays, but he is a character that I don't want to stymie in any way," he added.

And while Conrad knows his side is well placed to qualify for another World Test Championship decider, the South Africa coach is not taking anything for granted and is only looking at the short-term as his team gets ready to host Bangladesh in two Tests later this month. "Every Test series becomes the biggest Test series and the next Test series is the biggest Test series of the summer," Conrad added.

"Bangladesh are going to come here with quicks that can be very effective on the surfaces on the Highveld.  Let's not forget that they not so long ago beat Australia.  It's critical for us that we take the good from here, look at where we can get better and make sure we hit the ground running against Bangladesh in a few weeks," Conrad concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

Global
2
Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Global
3
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Global
4
Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as reserve driver with Haas

Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026