Anrich Nortje returns to South Africa squad for Bangladesh Test series

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has returned to South Africa's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh after recovering from a groin injury that ruled him out of the final two Tests of the recent ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series against Australia.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 16:53 IST
Anrich Nortje returns to South Africa squad for Bangladesh Test series
Anrich Nortje (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has returned to South Africa's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh after recovering from a groin injury that ruled him out of the final two Tests of the recent ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series against Australia. Temba Bavuma will continue to lead the 15-member squad, which also features the return of batters Tony de Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza, according to the ICC Website.

De Zorzi missed South Africa's recent Test assignment against Australia due to a hamstring injury, while Hamza has also been included in the squad for the Bangladesh series. Nortje's return strengthens South Africa's pace attack, which also includes Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch.

The squad further features all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen, along with spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton and Marques Ackerman complete the batting options. The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played in Johannesburg from November 15 to 19, while the second Test is scheduled to take place in Centurion from November 23 to 27.

The last time these two sides met on South African soil, the Proteas secured a 2-0 series win. Head coach Shukri Conrad sought to carry forward the winning momentum that has seen the side get to the No.1 rank in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings.

"Coming off a hard-fought series against Australia, our focus will be on carrying that momentum into the Bangladesh series, which is our next big assignment of the summer. Traditionally, surfaces on the Highveld favour pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times. So with that in mind, there will be greater focus on our seam-bowling options." South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton. (ANI)

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