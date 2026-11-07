Towhid Hridoy achieves Bangladesh's highest-ever individual Test score

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy made history, becoming the player with highest individual score in country's Test cricket history. Towhid achieved this record during his side's second Test against West Indies at Sylhet, scoring 242 in 359 balls, with 22 fours and 11 sixes, batting at a strike rate of 67.40. When his side was struggling at 184/7 in reply to WI's 356, it was Towhid's double ton and partnerships with lower-order batters Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed which helped them to a lead.

He has overtaken the record of Mushfiqur Rahim (219* against Zimbabwe at Mirpur in 2018) and is the fourth Bangladesh batter to score a double ton in Tests after Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan. Across three Tests, Towhid has made 296 runs in five innings at an average of 74.00, with best score of 242*. In 58 ODIs, he has made 1,711 runs in 53 innings at an average of 37.19, with a century and seven fifties and best score of 100. In 67 T20Is and 61 innings, he has made 1,462 runs at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 127.13, with seven fifties and best score of 83*.

Coming to the match, West Indies elected to bat first and they scored 356 all out. Amir Jangoo (133 in 212 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) continued his majestic run across all formats, while Kevin Wickham (61 in 145 balls, with five fours) and Justin Greaves (51 in 112 balls, with four boundaries) scored fifties. Hasan Mahmud (6/90) was magnificent, delivering yet another magical bowling performance. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each.

In the second innings, Bangladesh sunk to 184/7, however, Towhid (242) put a 101-run stand with Taijul Islam (22) and a 85-run stand with Taskin Ahmed (12) took them to 386 runs, giving them a 30-run lead. WI ended their day at 7/0, with Brandon King and Joshua Da Silva unbeaten. (ANI)