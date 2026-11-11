Ira Aditya Raut sets 6 world records in a day, becomes world’s youngest qualified scuba diver

At just 10 years old, Ira Aditya Raut has achieved a remarkable feat in scuba diving by setting six world records in a single day. The daughter of Commander Sneh Budakoti and Commander Aditya Raut, both serving officers in the Indian Navy, Ira is a Class V student at Naval Children School in Karwar, Karnataka. At the age of 10 years, 17 hours and 35 minutes, she set a record for becoming the world’s youngest qualified scuba diver, according to a press release.

Ira achieved these milestones at the Dive Tribe Centre in Shaheed Dweep, part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Scuba Schools International (SSI) certified her scuba diving qualification, while Arvinder Singh Bhatti of the International Book of Records adjudicated and verified her six world records. In addition to becoming the world’s youngest qualified scuba diver, Ira set several other underwater records. These included displaying the highest number of scuba diving hand signals in one minute, identifying the highest number of pieces of diving equipment underwater, and covering the greatest distance underwater in one minute. She set all three records in the category for participants below the teenage age group.

Ira also set a record for identifying the highest number of marine animal species while scuba diving. In addition, she achieved the distinction of setting the highest number of world records in a single day, registering six separate records. Speaking about her achievement, Ira said, “Scuba diving underwater has been an exciting experience for me. I am happy that I could set these records at such a young age. I want to continue learning new things and exploring the underwater world more closely.”

Originally from Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Ira is the granddaughter of retired Commander Ashok Rajaram Raut. Inspired by her parents, who serve in the Indian Navy, she has demonstrated her ability to take on the challenging sport of scuba diving at a young age. Her achievement could encourage more children and young people to explore adventure sports. Activities such as scuba diving also offer an opportunity to discover the underwater world firsthand. Ira’s record for identifying marine species highlights the importance of encouraging curiosity about marine biodiversity and raising awareness of the wide variety of life beneath the sea. (ANI)