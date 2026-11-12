Pep Guardiola USA's top choice as Pochenttino inches towards Man Utd managerial gig

Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is amongst top targets of the USA football team to replace Mauricio Pochettino as the Argentine inches closer to a managerial gig with Manchester United, reported Goal.com, citing a report from The Athletic. Pochettino is currently with the USA team ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti but is expected to leave them for Premier League giants once the games are over. United has moved closer to appointing the ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss after reaching a verbal agreement on Wednesday.

As per a report from The Athletic, as quoted by Goal.com, with the USA in need of a new coach after Pochenttino's move to United, Guardiola emerges as a top pick. In his decade-long stint with Manchester City, he won six Premier League titles, a Champions League and had a treble-winning season in 2022-23. Previously, he also enjoyed silverware success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Guardiola is reportedly "intrigued" and "fascinated" at the idea of coaching the USA for years, having briefly stayed in New York after leaving FC Barcelona back in 2012. He was also said to have been approached in 2024 before Pochettino's appointment, and he also wished Argentina at his appointment.

"I wish him and the USA - I have friends there - the best of luck. I know he's a top-class manager." He was also previously quoted as saying: "The USA is fascinating to try and build a project for many years and being able to get the national team to the next step. The potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on." United would reportedly have to pay around GBP 7 million to release Pochettino from his recently signed contract with the United States, although the financial aspect is not considered an obstacle for the club.

Meanwhile, Carrick reported to United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday as uncertainty over his future continues to grow. United's senior leadership is expected to decide Carrick's future during a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox are scheduled to meet minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to review the club's start to the season, before a final decision is taken.

With United in the relegation zone following their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years and having won just three matches across all competitions, Carrick's position has come under increasing scrutiny. Berrada and Wilcox are expected to present their recommendation to Ratcliffe, who oversees football operations at Old Trafford. (ANI)