Australia seamer Mahli Beardman breaks 38-year record with 6/24 on ODI debut against England

Australia's young fast bowler Mahli Beardman scripted history on his One-Day International (ODI) debut against England on Friday, breaking a 38-year-old record with a sensational six-wicket haul in the first match of the series in Perth, according to the ICC. Beardman returned impressive figures of 6/24, becoming only the second Australian male cricketer to claim five or more wickets on his ODI debut. His performance helped Australia bowl out England for just 131. Beardman joined Tony Dodemaide as Australia men's players to take five wickets on ODI debut.

The youngster made an immediate impact on the pacy Perth Stadium surface, first dismissing England captain Harry Brook before removing former skipper Joe Root as the visitors slipped to 55/4 after 14 overs. Beardman continued his impressive spell by claiming the wickets of Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer to complete his six-wicket haul.

The former Australia representative at the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup delivered a memorable debut, playing a crucial role in Australia's dominant bowling performance against their arch-rivals on home soil. Speaking after the conclusion of England's innings in the first ODI in Perth on Friday, Beardman said representing Australia was a privilege and taking wickets made the occasion even more special.

"To be honest, I'm not sure what just happened. It all happened very quickly, but yeah, it's just a great privilege and honour, to be able to represent my country and to be able to go out and take a few wickets as well. It's just the cherry on the top," he said. Asked about his favourite wicket from the spell, Beardman picked England captain Harry Brook, who was his first dismissal of the match.

"I think the first one. Harry Brook, was a nice wicket, but just to get off the mark. I think any time you get your first one, it's a little bit of weight off the shoulders, so that was awesome," he said. The young pacer also spoke about the nerves he experienced before and during his first international appearance, revealing that getting his opening delivery out of the way helped him settle down.

"I was pretty nervous early. My first ball, it's always just trying to hit the cut stuff, and I was a little bit worried. But once I got that one out of the way, then, yeah, I think everything started to feel pretty natural," he said. Beardman also credited the Australian team environment and its leadership for helping him manage the pressure of his debut.

"I think obviously such a great group to be around, and Bison's such an incredible leader, so that calmed most nerves, and yeah, it was just fortunate to be able to do it with this group," he added. (ANI)