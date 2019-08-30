Goal fest on Day 1 of Subroto Cup U17 Junior Girls

Nanao Devi produced a hat-trick as SAI, Kolkata thrashed MPHS, Uttarakhand 9-1 on the opening day of the Subroto Cup International Football tournament U-17 Girls here on Friday. In the other Pool A match, Colonel's Public School, Gurugram hammered Birla Balika Vidyapeeth 12-0, through a double hat-trick (six goals) from Anita (10).

In another one-sided match, Govt. Girls' Higher Secondary School, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu scored a 10-0 win over Rosary Higher Secondary School in Pool B. Anandhi and A Durga both scored hat-tricks for Tamil Nadu.

In Pool D, Modern School, Vasant Vihar registered a convincing 14-0 win against Air Force School from Barrackpore with Radhika and Roshni scoring hat-tricks. In Pool G, Assam's Simbargaon High School scored an easy 7-0 win riding on Narzary's hat-trick.

