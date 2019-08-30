AICF to probe GM Barua's allegations against BCA secretary Lahiri

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Friday said that it will initiate an inquiry into allegations of "financial embezzlement" levelled against Bengal Chess Association secretary Atanu Lahiri by GM Dibyendu Barua. Barua had on Tuesday levelled a long list of allegations against Lahiri, who is currently in Weifang, China as a coach of India team participating in the World Cadet Chess Championship.

Barua, who himself runs a chess academy and organises various tournaments in the state, alleged that the AICF joint-secretary did not give permission to his 12-year-old tournament, Chess for Youth. He also alleged that Lahiri, who is associated with state government's Tribal Development project to develop the game, has been involved in "financial irregularities".

"The AICF will initiate a thorough enquiry into the affairs of Bengal Chess Association and its secretary Atanu Lahiri on the charges levelled by Dibyendu Barua. We will set up a committee soon to look into the matter," a statement signed by AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said. Rubbishing the allegations, Lahiri told PTI from Weifang: "I am returning to Kolkata on September 2 and the first thing I will do is to come out clean in front of media. I've got all the papers to prove myself."

"It's a big conspiracy by Barua to remove me from AICF. It seems he has joined hands with the AICF secretary and wants to get into the national federation," Lahiri claimed. Lahiri further said Barua developed personal grudge against him after he declined permission for the Durgapur event as dates were clashing with a bigger FIDE-rated event.

"I had only requested him to change the dates from November 2-3." On charges of financial irregularities, he said: "Barua has crossed all the limits by getting hand on my personal company account without my permission and circulating it in media without my consent and while I'm out of India. It is a criminal offence."

"Sitting here, I am unable to defend and hence it's affecting the morale of the whole contingent. He's doing this out of personal jealousy." Asked about AICF's charge that the BCA had passed a resolution to stop GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly and GM Deep Sengupta from attending any chess function/activity, Lahiri said: "It was passed several months ago.

"Now I am in China and have no access to BCA minutes. The AICF could have waited for couple of days to issue the statement," Lahiri said.

