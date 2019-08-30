International Development News
Dhawan added to India A squad for last two ODIs against South Africa A

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was added to India A squad on Friday for the fourth and fifth ODI matches against South Africa A.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 30-08-2019 21:37 IST
India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Image Credit: ANI

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was added to India A squad on Friday for the fourth and fifth ODI matches against South Africa A. All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the series due to an injury on his right thumb.

India A had defeated South Africa A by 69 runs in the first ODI of the five-match series on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. Yuzvendra Chahal had displayed a spirited bowling performance as he scalped five wickets in the match. India A scored 327/6 as Shivam Dube played a knock of 79 runs.

South Africa A managed 258 runs, falling 69 runs short of the target. The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI on August 31. (ANI)

