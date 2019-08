India were 72 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second World Championship Test match against the West Indies here on Friday. Virat Kohli (5) and Mayank Agarwal (41) were at the crease at the break.

Brief score: India first innings: 72 for 2 in 30 overs (Mayank Agarwal 41; Jason Holder 1/7).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)