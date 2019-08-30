International Development News
PTI Kingston
Updated: 30-08-2019 22:34 IST
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and the West Indies here on Saturday. India 1st Innings

Lokesh Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13 Mayank Agarwal batting 41

Cheteshwar Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6 Virat Kohli batting 5

Extras: (LB-7) 7 Total: (For 2 wickets in 30 overs) 72

Fall of Wickets: 1/32 2/46 Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-3-12-0, Shannon Gabriel 3-0-20-0, Jason Holder 8-5-7-1, Rahkeem Cornwall 9-3-20-1, Roston Chase 2-0-6-0.

