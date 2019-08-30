International Development News
Yankees reinstate Voit, place Urshela on 10-day IL

Reuters New York
Updated: 30-08-2019 23:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The New York Yankees continued their injury list merry-go-round on Friday, reinstating first baseman Luke Voit and sending third baseman Gio Urshela to the 10-day IL. Voit hasn't played in the big leagues since July 30 because of a sports hernia but went 8-of-17 with two home runs and four RBIs in a four-game rehab assignment at Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Urshela came out of Wednesday night's victory over the Seattle Mariners with left groin tightness. He was replaced at third base by DJ LeMahieu, who could play there in Urshela's absence. On the season, Voit is batting .278 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs. Urshela has a .331 average with 18 homers and 67 RBIs.

COUNTRY : United States
