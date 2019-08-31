Raiders' Hudson signs extension, reportedly becomes top-paid center

The Oakland Raiders signed center Rodney Hudson to a multiyear contract extension on Friday. And while the team didn't announce terms, a published report said the deal will make him the NFL's highest-paid center. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Hudson agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension, with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.

The average annual salary of $11.25 million is the most for any center in the NFL. Hudson signed a five-year, $44.5 million deal with the Raiders as a free agent in 2015. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017 and has started every game over the past three seasons.

