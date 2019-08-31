Panthers place Gano on IR, ending his season

The Carolina Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season. Gano, 32, missed the final four games of the 2018 season with an injury in his plant (left) leg. He kicked at the start of training camp but was unable to continue because of soreness.

"Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick," general manager Marty Hurney said. "Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today." Because Gano will not be on the 53-man roster the Panthers submit before Saturday's deadline, he won't be able to return in the 2019 season.

Taking his place will be rookie Joey Slye, who made 7 of 8 field goal attempts in four preseason games with a long of 59 yards. Gano, a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, made 14 of 16 field goal attempts in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder. He converted 30 of 33 extra point tries.

He has been with the Panthers since 2012.

