Titans agree with C Jones on two-year extension

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a contract extension with center Ben Jones, who has started 80 consecutive games in the past five seasons. The extension is for two years and $13.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones, 31, has played in all possible 112 games in his seven-year career, tied for the longest active streak with Kansas City's Mitchell Schwartz among offensive linemen. Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans, spending four seasons with the franchise before signing as a free agent with the Titans in 2016. He has started games at center and both guard sports.

Jones was entering the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $4.5 million. "I think when you look at Ben's personality, he's got a great reach in the locker room, he's got a great ability to reach a lot of different players and a lot of different positions," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said this week. "I think first of all that that's unique. He's a very instinctive and aware player. He's a very smart football player and I would say that his number one redeeming quality is his toughness."

