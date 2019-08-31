International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

White Sox OF Jay expected to miss rest of season with hip injury

Reuters
Updated: 31-08-2019 07:14 IST
White Sox OF Jay expected to miss rest of season with hip injury

Jay played in just 47 games and was hitting .267 with no home runs and just nine RBIs. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chicago White Sox outfielder Jon Jay was placed on the 10-day Injured List and is expected to undergo season-ending hip surgery next week. Jay, 34, initially suffered the hip strain in March and didn't make his season debut until June. Jay played in just 47 games and was hitting .267 with no home runs and just nine RBIs. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the ChiSox last winter.

The White Sox recalled Ryan Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jay's spot on the roster. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019