White Sox OF Jay expected to miss rest of season with hip injury

Chicago White Sox outfielder Jon Jay was placed on the 10-day Injured List and is expected to undergo season-ending hip surgery next week. Jay, 34, initially suffered the hip strain in March and didn't make his season debut until June. Jay played in just 47 games and was hitting .267 with no home runs and just nine RBIs. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the ChiSox last winter.

The White Sox recalled Ryan Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jay's spot on the roster. --Field Level Media

